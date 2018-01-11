RDC Queens hockey game cancelled Thursday

RDC Queens player Jordyn Burgar controls the puck in an exhibition game earlier this year. (File Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)(Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The RDC Queens hockey team will have to wait another night to get the second half of their season started.

They were supposed to hit the ice Thursday night in Sylvan Lake against the NAIT Ooks in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play, but the Ooks were unexpectedly delayed and the game was postponed.

A makeup date is still to be determined.

The Queens are 9-3-2 and have 20 points to start the year and NAIT is 11-2-1 with 23 points.

Queens forward Jade Petrie leads the ACAC with nine goals and is tied in points with 13. Goalie Tracie Kikuchi has the second best save percentage at .946 and goals against average at 1.40.

RDC will head to Edmonton to take on the Ooks Friday night.



