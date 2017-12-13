Rebels’ Alexeyev invited to Top Prospects Game

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev has been invited to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game next month in Ontario. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Alex Alexeyev was one of nine WHL players to receive an invite to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday.

The game will be held in Guelph, Ont. on Jan. 25, 2018.

The Rebels defender was named an ‘A’ rated prospect by the NHL Central Scouting Service last month, meaning he is a good candidate to be selected in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft in June. The 18-year-old is one of 16 ‘A’ ranked prospects invited to the game, with 40 players in total suiting up for the two squads.

“It’s a truly special experience for the players assembled from across the CHL who have the opportunity to showcase their skills before hundreds of NHL scouts and general managers in attendance,” said CHL President David Branch in a press release.

Alexeyev, an anchor on the Rebels back end missed almost a month due to injury, but in 23 games has one goal and 14 assists to lead all Red Deer defenceman.

The St. Petersburg, Russia native played for his country in the WHL portion of the Canada/Russia Series last month and will be at their camp for the World Junior Hockey Championships next week.



