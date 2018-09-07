Rebels embrace army life in Wainwright

A few Red Deer Rebels army crawl through an obstacle at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on Friday. They will take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday in an exhibition game in Wainwright. (Photo by Red Deer Rebels)

The Red Deer Rebels got wakeup call of a different sort on Friday morning.

On Thursday night, the team arrived at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright and were put through the paces Friday to get a little taste of life in the army.

“They got them up early (Friday) morning and were yelling and screaming at them. Getting them in line and get things done before they get to breakfast,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter with a light-hearted chuckle.

“It’s been an eye-opener for sure… here we had an opportunity to go somewhere that’s three hours away from Red Deer, that’s one of the biggest bases in Canada… this is where a lot of the army training is done.”

The players also stayed at the base Friday night ahead of a Saturday night exhibition game in Wainwright against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Sutter said after a few conversations with former WHLer Adam Huxley, now coach/GM of the Wainwright Bisons Junior B Hockey team, they were able to arrange the trip.

The Rebels bench boss explained it was a great chance for some early season team building and for the players to get a sense of the discipline it takes to live a military lifestyle.

“(Adam Huxley) thought he could make it happen and he put it all together. We got the army base involved and it’s worked out really well,” Sutter said.

“It’s a really good learning experience. Just to see how the army does it. How they train and how they look at things as far as a team concept. How they do their team building exercises and their training and stuff like that. They’re very regimented. Up early and bed early. Make their bed and do everything that you have to do. It’ll be a really good experience for a couple days.”

Players from both the Hurricanes and Rebels stayed at the base and also participated in a visit to schools in Wainwright where they signed some autographs and played floor hockey with the students.

Red Deer will play the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sept. 14 in St. Albert, before they close out the preseason Sept. 15 on home ice against the Medicine Hat Tigers.



