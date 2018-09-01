Rebels fall in OT to Hitmen in preseason contest

Red Deer Rebels forward Austin Schellenberg is hauled down by a pair of Calgary Hitmen in the first period in WHL preseason play at the Centrium on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

Rebels netminder Ethan Anders seemed in midseason form for game 2 of the WHL preseason.

The Rebels second-year goalie turned aside 40 shots Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Calgary Hitmen.

“It was a busy night. For the most part, the shots were to the outside. It was busy but it wasn’t a super hard night in shot quality,” Anders said.

“I was just making sure I was battling. It’s early in the year and I haven’t played a lot of games– got into the groove yet. Just make sure I was working hard and battling to get a feel for the speed of the game.”

Anders, a Regina native played in 42 games last year for the Rebels and posted a 3.09 goals against average along with a .905 save percentage. The 17-year-old finished the year with a 10-19-6-1 record and will likely have a heavy workload in 2018-19.

“I’m excited to get in there night in and night out and prove that I can start in this league. I’m excited for that opportunity,” he added.

Brandon Hagel was denied by Hitmen goalie Nick Saunders early in overtime and Calgary took advantage. On the ensuing rush, Zach Huber buried a blast past Anders to earn the victory for Calgary.

Red Deer was outshot in all three periods and 43-27 total on the night.

“I thought it was sloppy on our part. We lost too many battles and we weren’t quick to pucks,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

“I know some guys didn’t play (Friday) and this is their first game, but I thought the guys that played (Friday), I didn’t like much of their game at all. We got beat to too many pucks and we didn’t battle and compete hard enough.”

Sutter added that he liked the combination of Hagel, Oleg Zaytsev and Chris Douglas.

Defenceman Alex Alexeyev tied the game at one on the man-advantage in the first, firing a point shot past Matthew Armitage with 71 seconds left in the frame.

Hitmen forward Mark kastelic beat Anders five-hole through a screen for the only goal of the second period.

Alexeyev, a 2018 first round NHL Draft pick by the Washington Capitals also assisted on the game-tying goal with just 16 seconds left in the contest. On the power play, he connected with Douglas to even the game at two.

“I thought Alex settled into the game as it went on and got better. I thought our goalie was outstanding,” Sutter said.

“There are certain guys– exhibition sorts itself out and I don’t want to judge it after one weekend but as the days go by and the games go by, you have to get your roster ready for the regular season. Some guys that we expect more from have to do more for us.”

Red Deer native Tye Carriere, who recently signed with the Hitmen played up front for Calgary in the contest.

Next up for the Rebels is a trip to Wainwright on Sept. 8 when they will play the Lethbridge Hurricanes.



