Rebels fall short in Saskatoon

The Red Deer Rebels opened up a four-game road swing with a 3-2 loss to the Saskatoon Blades on Friday night in WHL action.

The Rebels dropped their sixth in a row with the loss and are just 1-5-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Braylon Shmyr opened the scoring for Saskatoon with 41 seconds left in the first, but the Rebels bounced back midway through the second when Reese Johnson scored his 12th of the year.

Rookie Alex Morozoff, a 16-year-old forward just added to the Rebels roster on Friday scored his first WHL goal in his first game on the power play in the second period. The Saskatoon, Sask. native played most of the season with the Saskatoon Contacts in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA League and was selected by the Rebels in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Only three minutes after the Morozoff marker, Bradley Goethals notched his ninth of the year for the Blades to tie the game at two.

Blades defenceman Jake Kustra buried the game winner with under 10 minutes to play in the third.

Saskatoon picked up their sixth straight win in the contest and 16-year-old goalie Nolan Maier won his ninth straight start. He stopped 22 shots to earn the victory. Riley Lamb turned aside 24 in the Rebels net.

Mason McCarty missed the game due to illness for the Rebels.

The Rebels newest addition, defenceman Colin Paradis, who they acquired earlier in the day for Brandon Schuldhaus along with two second round draft picks, wasn’t in the lineup but is expected to join the team Saturday.

Red Deer is back on the ice Saturday night in Prince Albert to take on the Raiders. Puck drop is 6 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kings hockey top Thunder in return from break
Next story
Kings and Queens volleyball sweep at Olds College

Just Posted

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Data indicates Red Deer has fewer psychiatrists than similar-sized Alberta cities

Frustrated parent urges Central Albertans to write to the health minister

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

To serve and protect during the opioid crisis

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services suit up against dangerous drugs

Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer

Taking the first step with the help of Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month