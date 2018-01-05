Rebels swap defencemen with Moose Jaw

Red Deer Rebel Brandon Schuldhaus carries the puck behind his team’s goal with Swift Current Bronco Glenn Gawdin giving chase last season. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer Rebels made a slight ripple on their roster Friday afternoon with an addition on defence.

Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter swapped 19-year-old defenceman with the Moose Jaw Warriors just two days after Moose Jaw cruised past Red Deer 6-3.

Sutter moved veteran defender Brandon Schuldhaus and a fourth round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft for 19-year-old defenceman Colin Paradis and second round picks in the 2019 and 2020 drafts.

Paradis is in his third WHL season and has played 165 games with the Warriors. The six-foot, 181-pound d-man from Sherwood Park has one goal and 17 assists in his WHL career. This year he has one goal and three assists in 37 games.

Schuldhaus was acquired last season by the Rebels from Seattle last season in exchange for Austin Strand and a sixth round pick in the bantam draft this year. In 37 games this year with Red Deer he had 12 assists.

The Rebels also added forward Alex Morozoff to their roster on Friday. The 16-year-old was having a stellar year with the Saskatoon Contacts and was named MVP at the Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary last week. The Saskatoon, Sask. native had 25 points in 27 games with the Contacts in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA League.

Red Deer is on the road this weekend for three games in Saskatchewan.



