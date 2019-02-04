Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels undefeated in last 16 games

Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels forward Talon Brigley gets around Calgary Royals forward Sean Quinn in the second period at Servus Arena on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels picked up three points on the weekend in Alberta Bantam AAA Hockey League.

Saturday, they shutout the Calgary Royals 5-0 and Sunday they skated to a 3-3 tie against the Lethbridge Golden Hawks. Red Deer is undefeated in its last 16 games, going back to Nov. 2 against Okotoks. They sit tied for first in the AMBHL with a 20-5-3 record.

In the shutout, Rebels goalie Kaden Toussaint made 14 saves, while Nate Danielson had a four-point effort with a hat trick and three assists. Kaiden Ellertson and Nolan Larson also had goals and Ty Daneault added two assists.

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs split a pair of weekend games in the Alberta Midget Hockey League.

They dropped a 5-4 game to the Calgary Northstars Friday, then rebounded with a 5-2 win Saturday over the Canadian Athletic Club on Saturday.

In the loss Friday night, four different Chiefs hit the scoresheet. They trailed 2-1 after the first, then 4-3 after 40 minutes. Jace Paarup tied the game early in the third, but the North Stars buried only 4:03 later to take the lead. Josh Zinger, Sean Michalevich and Brendan McBride also had goals.

In the 5-2 win, five different Chiefs scored. Tristan Lambert, Zinger, Daylan Kuefler, Ben Perreault and Deegan Mofford had the tallies. Brett Meerman also added two assists. Colby Knight earned the win in the Chiefs net with 29 saves.

Minor Midget AAA

The Minor Midget AAA North Star Chiefs dropped their lone game on the weekend 7-2 at Servus arena to CRAA Blue. Reed Sparrow and Maguire Smyth had goals in the loss. They play their final regular season home game Feb. 8 against the NWCAA Bruins at 8 p.m. at Servus Arena.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter