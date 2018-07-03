Red Deer County product Chandler McDowell leads the way at the 2018 Alberta Junior Championships in Sundre after the opening round. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Red Deer County’s Chandler McDowell shares the lead at Alberta Junior Championships

Trio of Central Alberta golfers in the hunt after day 1

Local golfer Chandler McDowell fired a tidy three-under-par Tuesday to take a share of the lead on the opening day at the Alberta Junior Championships in Sundre.

McDowell, 18, from Springbrook shot a 69 at the Sundre Golf Club and is tied with Ethan Choi of Calgary for the clubhouse lead after day one of the 72-hole championship.

McDowell punched home birdies on the third and sixth hole and finished the round with birdies on three of the final four holes. Choi, Ben Farrington, and McDowell were the only three golfers in the 122-player field to shoot under par.

Last year McDowell finished in third at the Alberta Juniors at Coal Creek. Earlier this summer, the Red Deer County golfer qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championships.

RELATED: Local golfer Chandler McDowell qualifies for prestigious U.S. Junior Amateur

Sylvan Lake’s Carter Graf, 17, is also in the hunt after day one, he shot an even-par 72 and sits tied for fourth. Last year, Graf finished sixth at the Alberta Juniors and was third at the Alberta Men’s Amateur in Ponoka.

Brady McKinlay of Lacombe is also tied with Graf in fourth after an even-par round of 72. Jace Ouellette sits tied for 15th with a three-over 75. Chase Broderson, also of Lacombe is tied for 25th after a six-over-par 78.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta Predators U18 Girls win rugby gold in Edmonton

Just Posted

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lacombe police extend counter hours

Counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Disabled Red Deer woman gives back, helping charities that assisted her

Carla Riley-Sloan awarded for volunteerism by the United Way

GoFundMe campaign started to furnish Red Deer’s Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre

$50,000 is needed for everything from therapy equipment to appliances

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Students at Central Alberta college learn to grow bud

High demand for pot growers: Central Alberta expert

PHOTOS: Fishing up a storm

The fishing were biting at Marina Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Anglers were… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

LOWELL, Mass. — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing… Continue reading

Nigeria captain hid dad’s abduction, played World Cup match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was… Continue reading

Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril

MAE SAI, Thailand — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy… Continue reading

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

PARIS — Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft —… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month