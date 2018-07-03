Red Deer County’s Chandler McDowell shares the lead at Alberta Junior Championships

Red Deer County product Chandler McDowell leads the way at the 2018 Alberta Junior Championships in Sundre after the opening round. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Local golfer Chandler McDowell fired a tidy three-under-par Tuesday to take a share of the lead on the opening day at the Alberta Junior Championships in Sundre.

McDowell, 18, from Springbrook shot a 69 at the Sundre Golf Club and is tied with Ethan Choi of Calgary for the clubhouse lead after day one of the 72-hole championship.

McDowell punched home birdies on the third and sixth hole and finished the round with birdies on three of the final four holes. Choi, Ben Farrington, and McDowell were the only three golfers in the 122-player field to shoot under par.

Last year McDowell finished in third at the Alberta Juniors at Coal Creek. Earlier this summer, the Red Deer County golfer qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championships.

Sylvan Lake’s Carter Graf, 17, is also in the hunt after day one, he shot an even-par 72 and sits tied for fourth. Last year, Graf finished sixth at the Alberta Juniors and was third at the Alberta Men’s Amateur in Ponoka.

Brady McKinlay of Lacombe is also tied with Graf in fourth after an even-par round of 72. Jace Ouellette sits tied for 15th with a three-over 75. Chase Broderson, also of Lacombe is tied for 25th after a six-over-par 78.



