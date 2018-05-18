Red Deer local cracks provincial field lacrosse squad

Cooper Lavoie, 14, will represent Alberta at the U15 Men’s Field Championship in Oshawa, Ont. from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. (Facebook Photo)

Cooper Lavoie named to Team Alberta U15 group that will represent the province at nationals

Cooper Lavoie was on the bench in the middle of a Red Deer Chiefs Midget A box lacrosse game when he finally got the news he’d been hoping for.

His dad, Lenny received word that Cooper was named to the Team Alberta U15 Field Lacrosse team and passed along the message to his son.

It was a few years in the making for Lavoie, 14, and he said it was a bit of relief and satisfaction for all the hard work he’d put in.

“I’m just happy I made the team, I’ve tried out a couple times and got cut, so I just kept trying out,” he said.

Lavoie tried out last weekend in Calgary for the team, after attempting to represent the province a few times prior. He noted there were a lot of high calibre players there and there’s been a lot of learning through the process.

“I think I did well at the tryouts, did the best I could. Just accepted that and if I didn’t make it oh well,” he said.

He’ll now attend U15 Men’s Field Championship in Oshawa, Ont. from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 and said he’s excited to see the level of talent at such a top-tier event.

The Hunting Hills High School student spends the majority of the year playing lacrosse, in the summer he plays both box and field lacrosse, and in the winter he plays indoor travel field lacrosse.

As an attacker in field lacrosse with the Red Deer Orangemen, he said he enjoys the open space and trying to create plays, but in box, it’s all about the physicality and the competitiveness.

“I like the contact,” he said.

“Field is more laid back, you have more space. I like box because it’s really competitive.”

He first started playing nine years ago and mostly got involved because of his brother’s influence.

The Red Deer teen said the season with the Red Deer Midget A Chiefs is going well, but it’s a short year with only 12 games.

“We’re pretty strong, some close games. We’re 2-1-1. Not many league games, only 12 and we have four tournaments, so it’s a short season,” he added.

Lavoie added his long-term goal is to maybe play lacrosse in college, but right now he’s just trying to have fun and enjoy the game.

In the end, he’s just happy he gets to experience the next level of the sport after making Team Alberta.

“A lot of good players, just did the best I could, guess it worked out,” he said.

I was just happy to see my name on the list.”



