A group of Central Alberta swimmers get ready for the 25-metre backstroke at the Michener Recreation Centre at the annual Red Deer Marlins Summer Swim Meet. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Marlins meet challenges swimmers early in summer season

Summer swimming season balances competition with family

The Red Deer Marlins welcomed summer clubs from across the region to compete at their annual meet this weekend.

Overall, 10 clubs and 232 swimmers raced throughout Friday and Saturday at the Michener Recreation Centre as the Alberta Summer Swimming Association season kicks into full gear.

For most swimmers, it was their second summer meet of the season and for Marlins secretary Erika Grobb, the smiles around the pool and the competitive spirit heating up are the best parts about their meet.

“The neat thing you see about the first couple meets of the season is a lot of kids are trying new events for the very first time,” she said.

“So you see a lot of personal bests and a lot of huge improvements and the enthusiasm because it’s early in the season people are really excited… this is still a really fun meet.”

Clubs from Castor, Forestburg, Hanna, High Prairie, Innisfail, Killam, Lacombe, Ponoka, and Olds all participated in the annual meet. The host Marlins had a total of 69 swimmers compete.

While some swimmers were aiming for personal bests or finishing first, the summer season has a distinctive family feel to it.

Older swimmers are always looking out for the young ones according to Marlins swimmer Chloe Becher. She said she hopes to coach one day and likes the idea of helping her teammates.

“I’m a big fan of helping all the kids and making sure they’re getting where they need to be. Making new friends and hopefully coaching one day,” said Becher, 13, who has been a Marlins’ swimmer for six years.

“I’ve always loved little kids and I love how they look up to me. It’s almost like you’re their role model and giving them what they need to do their best.”

One of those teammates was Piper Grobb, 6, who said in her second year with the Marlins, she’s made a lot of good friends and likes the competition.

“I like the races,” she said.

“I’ve been swimming since last year. I like that I get to hang out with my friends.”

That idea was furthered by Grobb, who said one of the most exciting moments of the meet is the club relay on Saturday when more experienced athletes jump in the pool to race alongside their young compatriots.

“The approach the Marlins have taken with assembling their relays this year is a 15-year-old swimmer in the pool with an eight-year-old, allowing them to be a team with all age ranges,” she said.

“Watching them cheer each other on and hope for them all to do the best– it’s really that team feel at the end of the day and that’s the win. Everybody is smiling and laughing.”

For full meet results, check out www.assa.ca/default.php

