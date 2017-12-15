Red Deer Optimist Chiefs top Leduc Oil Kings

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Brett Meerman opened the scoring for the Chiefs in the first period. (File photo)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs picked up a 5-3 win Friday night over the Leduc Oil Kings in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play.

Red Deer opened up a 2-0 lead in the first with goals in the opening minute of the first and the final minute. Brett Meerman and Josh McNeil had the tallies.

Daylan Kuefler added an early second period goal and McNeil notched his second of the night midway through the period.

After three straight Leduc goals in the third period, Noah Danielson scored with just over a minute left in the game.

The two teams will play a rematch on Saturday afternoon with puck drop set for 4:30 p.m. at the Kinex.