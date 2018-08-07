Red Deer Pickleball Club set to host annual tourney

The Red Deer Pickleball Club is set to host their third annual Red Deer Open tournament on the weekend.

The annual event will draw more than 200 pickleball players to the community from Aug. 10-12 at the Pines Community Centre courts.

The tournament will have singles play on Friday, then will switch to doubles action throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Players of all skill level are invited to test their skills at the event and fans are also encouraged to come and take in the games.

The 200 member Red Deer Pickleball Club is also still fundraising for the 20 new courts that are being built at the West side of St. Joseph High School and the Kinsmen Field House. Construction of the courts began on Aug. 1.

For more information on the tournament and the club, check out www.reddeerpickleballclub.com/


