The Red Deer Rampage keep rolling in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I circuit. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rampage keep rolling and stay atop Central Division

The Red Deer Rampage won their sixth straight game on the weekend and continue to lead the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I standings.

Red Deer, despite missing six regulars from the lineup squeezed out on a 9-7 win on Sunday over the North Division leading Edmonton Warriors.

The Rampage jumped ahead 3-2 in the first period with goals from Jeremy Klessens, Riley Woytas and Grady Richards. The home side trailed 6-4 after a sloppy second period but clawed back with five markers in the third to earn the win.

Woytas added a third-period goal, Sheridan Cook scored twice in the final 40 minutes and Dawson Reykdal also added a pair in the win. Jordon Waddell also scored for Red Deer in the win.

The Rampage are on the road for their next four games before they play host to the Rockyview Silvertips on June 17 at the Kinex.


