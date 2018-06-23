Red Deer Renegades finish regular season in style

The Red Deer Renegades won their final regular season game on Saturday in Calgary. (Photo BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Renegades concluded their Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II season with a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Red Deer knocked off the Rockyview Rage 19-6 in Calgary. The Renegades finished the regular season with a 15-3 record and established franchise marks in goals for with 276 and goal differential at plus-176.

In Saturday’s win, Chad Mears notched five goals and added two assists. Blayne Friesen added four goals, while Andrew Keller put up a hat trick and Curtis Hallman also had a standout afternoon with nine points. Nikolaus Prechel, Matthew Vieira, Ryan Mulder and Brandon Heidinger all added goals in the win.

The RMLL Junior B Tier II regular season concludes on Sunday and the first round of the playoffs kick off on July 7 and 8.



