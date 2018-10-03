Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs excited for 2018-19 season

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs won bronze at the Hockey Alberta Midget AAA Female Provincials last year and will look to build on that in 2018-19. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs were one of the top female Midget AAA teams in the province last season and the pursuit of a similar goal begins Friday.

After a bronze medal win on home ice in the Hockey Alberta Provincials last march, the Chiefs will have a different look in 2018-19.

They will return 10 players from the roster last year, with 10 new faces joining the fold.

“Our success is based on how hard we work and we’ve been preaching that since day 1,” said head coach Bob Rutz.

“Last year we had some real high-end players. We have got some good players back, but we’re going to have to score goals the hard way. We’re going to have to go to the net hard, win puck races and get in front of the goalie and battle and compete. That’s okay because I think these girls have that mindset.”

So far, through the preseason, the progress has been slow. Last weekend they won a pair of games at an exhibition showcase in Edmonton. Before that, they had only won once in eight preseason games. Rutz said more than winning and losing early in the year, the whole team needs to be on the same page.

“We’re just trying to create a team identity about playing fast, playing hard and playing together. A lot of these girls come from different backgrounds, so there’s a lot of learning and teaching involved,” he said.

“You have to be patient with that. It does take some time. Right off the hop, if we want to be successful this year in this league, we’re going to have to outwork teams. Out-compete them on a daily basis.”

Two big pieces back for the Chiefs include goalies Chantelle Sandquist and Rebecca Bridge.

On defence, Madison Rutz and Aryn Chambers return. Chambers is currently on the shortlist for the Team Alberta U18 group that will represent the province at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Chiefs’ forwards up front who are back in the mix include Darcee Hall, Kadey Rosie, Stephanie Keeper, Avery Lajeunesse, Sage Sansregret and Juliana Gulayets.

New forwards for Red Deer are Kallie Cocke, Robyn Grant, Callie Clouston, Emily Straw, Kylie Perry and Vanessa Verbitsky. Verbitsky played for the St. Albert Slash last year, who captured the Esso Cup national championship.

“The people we have here, we’re really happy with. They’re good people, they want to work hard and they’ve bought in early so that’s a good sign.,” Rutz added.

A new wrinkle for the team this season is their home ice surface. They have their own dressing room at the brand new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre and will play on Olympic-sized ice.

“There’s some adjustments for sure. We spent a lot of time in (September) just on defending and angling and defensive play,” he said.

“You have to adjust the forecheck. You can’t send two people deep. There’s too much ice. Also patient with the puck, we have that extra space, let’s use it instead of chipping it in all the time.”

The Chiefs kick off the new Alberta Female Hockey League season this weekend in Edmonton against the Lloydminster PWM Steelers, the team they beat in for bronze last spring.

“With this team, we’ll just be patient and just keep getting better every day and our focus is ‘hey, let’s play our best hockey in February and March and see what happens’,” Rutz said.



