Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs defenceman Sydney Hughson breaks in all alone but can’t beat the Edmonton Pandas goalie in Alberta Midget Female AAA Hockey League play on Sunday at the Collicutt Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs pick up one point in weekend homestand

Bantam AAA Rebels score 17 goals and win a pair of games

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs battled but finished the weekend with only one point in the Alberta Female Midget AAA Hockey League.

Saturday, the Chiefs were edged 3-2 in their home opener against the Rocky Mountain Raiders a the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Sage Sansregret and Kylie Perry scored for Red Deer and Kallie Clouston had two assists in the loss. Rebecca Bridge stopped 13 shots in the loss.

Sunday, they forced overtime with the Edmonton Pandas but lost the game 2-1 in a shootout.

Bantam AAA

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels picked up a pair of big wins on the weekend.

Sunday at home, the Rebels cruised past the Calgary Northstars 9-3. Both Ty Daneault and Tyler MacKenzie picked up hat tricks and each added an assist in the win. Austin Corsiatto also had a four-point game with two goals and two assists. Nolan Larson had the other Rebels goal. Goalie Kaden Toussaint stopped 25 shots to earn the victory.

Saturday, on a trip to Lloydminster they blew out the Bobcats 8-3.

Corsiatto scored twice and added a pair of assists, while six other players found the back of the net.Larson scored and added two assists, Connor Claughton had a goal, along with Talon Brigley, Nate Danielson, Justice Christensen and Porter Pennock.

Rebels goalie Mason Gatz made 25 saves in the win.

Midget AAA

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs tied their only game of the weekend 2-2 in a visit to St. Albert.

Red Deer fell behind 1-0 to the Raiders in the first period but Sawyer Senio tied the game on the power play midway through the second.

Late in the frame, the Raiders took a 2-1 lead. Just 40 seconds into the third, Daylan Kuefler scored on the power play to tie the game at two. Optimist Chiefs goalie Bretton Park stopped 22 shots in the game.


