Red Deer Vipers extend win streak to eight games

The Red Deer Vipers are rolling in November.

In Heritage Junior B Hockey League play this month, the Vipers are undefeated in seven games.

Their seventh win came Saturday in a 7-6 overtime thriller against the Blackfalds Wranglers at Servus Arena.

Brady Kalinowski notched the overtime winner at 3:13 of the extra frame to clinch the victory. Kalinowski also had two assists in the game.

In a busy opening period, the Vipers scored twice in the first six minutes of the game to open up a 2-0 lead. The Wranglers responded quickly, with three goals in just under four minutes. Austin Thorne scored for the Vipers late in the first to tie the game at three.

GOAL!!!!! Brody Kalinowski scores in OT & the Vipers beat Blackfalds 7-6!!! Final shots 42-30 for Red Deer! #RDvsBF — Red Deer Vipers (@RedDeerVipers) November 25, 2018

Mack Differenz scored for the Vipers in the second before Tyler Bell answered for Blackfalds.

Keaton Sawicki added a marker on the power play early in the third, but again the Wranglers were equal to the task with a tally 17 seconds later. Vipers forward Austin Gallant scored midway through the period but with just eight seconds left in the game, Braden Olsen tied it at six.

Super excited to announce that $1630.70 was raised with popcorn & bake sale donations, raffle ticket sales and our portion of the 50/50 is being donated to the @cahumanesociety in memory of Kevin Zarubiak ❤️ Thanks @carnivalrd for the popcorn donation! — Red Deer Vipers (@RedDeerVipers) November 25, 2018

Bronson Spearing, Taite Opdendries, Kyle Imesch, Austin Kalev had goals for the Wranglers in the loss. Zachary Zaparniuk also had two assists and Lane Brann made 35 saves.

For the Vipers, Sawicki had a pair of goals. Jacksyn Goodall also scored and Differenz had a pair of assists. Vipers goalies Justin Anderson and Justin Travis combined to earn the win.

The Vipers also donated $1,630.70 to the Central Alberta Humane Society in memory of Kevin Zarubiak.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter