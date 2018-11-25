Red Deer Vipers extend win streak to eight games

The Red Deer Vipers are rolling in November.

In Heritage Junior B Hockey League play this month, the Vipers are undefeated in seven games.

Their seventh win came Saturday in a 7-6 overtime thriller against the Blackfalds Wranglers at Servus Arena.

Brady Kalinowski notched the overtime winner at 3:13 of the extra frame to clinch the victory. Kalinowski also had two assists in the game.

In a busy opening period, the Vipers scored twice in the first six minutes of the game to open up a 2-0 lead. The Wranglers responded quickly, with three goals in just under four minutes. Austin Thorne scored for the Vipers late in the first to tie the game at three.

Mack Differenz scored for the Vipers in the second before Tyler Bell answered for Blackfalds.

Keaton Sawicki added a marker on the power play early in the third, but again the Wranglers were equal to the task with a tally 17 seconds later. Vipers forward Austin Gallant scored midway through the period but with just eight seconds left in the game, Braden Olsen tied it at six.

Bronson Spearing, Taite Opdendries, Kyle Imesch, Austin Kalev had goals for the Wranglers in the loss. Zachary Zaparniuk also had two assists and Lane Brann made 35 saves.

For the Vipers, Sawicki had a pair of goals. Jacksyn Goodall also scored and Differenz had a pair of assists. Vipers goalies Justin Anderson and Justin Travis combined to earn the win.

The Vipers also donated $1,630.70 to the Central Alberta Humane Society in memory of Kevin Zarubiak.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
49ers releasing Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Next story
Optimist Chiefs run undefeated streak to 11 games

Just Posted

Small Nova Scotia town comes together in wake of Christmas parade tragedy

YARMOUTH, N.S. — A small Nova Scotia town has come together in… Continue reading

Investigation into abandoned cats continues, despite change in story

Alberta SPCA still investigating and will get to the ‘truth’

Former Humboldt teammates attending NHL and NFL games in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Jacob Wassermann and Ryan Straschnitzki received… Continue reading

Conservative MP urges feds to respond to ‘non-state torture’ in Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has to answer to the findings of… Continue reading

Red Deer’s construction season is stretched by mild November weather

‘The weather is sure helping us now!’ says Games chair

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

PARIS — French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse… Continue reading

Police: Man shot woman at Walmart, later turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. — A 54-year-old man suspected of the fatal weekend shooting… Continue reading

Swiss vote to reject cow horn referendum, projections say

GENEVA — Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a national referendum on a… Continue reading

‘None of us are OK:’ witness describes ‘mayhem’ after N.S. parade tragedy

YARMOUTH, N.S. — A four-year-old girl is dead after a tragic accident… Continue reading

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

OTTAWA — Both sides say their negotiators remain at the table as… Continue reading

Quebec town insists politics not involved in demolition of controversial house

MONTREAL — There has been a strong public outcry over the demolition… Continue reading

Federal government announces funding to improve safety of LGBTQ Canadians

TORONTO — The federal government announced Saturday it will invest nearly half… Continue reading

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

After putting up Christmas decorations this year, Damien Morris had some extra… Continue reading

Most Read