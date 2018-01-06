Red Deer Vipers trounce Wranglers

The Red Deer Vipers continued to roll over Heritage Junior B Hockey League opponents with their 13th straight victory on Saturday night.

Red Deer dominated the Blackfalds Wranglers 7-0 at the Collicutt to earn the win.

Seven different Vipers found the mark and Branden Bilodeau earned the shutout with 24 saves.

Jacksyn Goodall opened the scoring in the first and Declan Johnston also added a tally.

Mack Differenz, Logan Linnell, Dalton Angeltvedt and Tristyn Zarubiak all scored in the second and Owen Cummerford notched a marker in the third.

After the HJHL all-star game on Sunday, the Vipers will welcome the Three Hills Thrashers to town on Jan 13.