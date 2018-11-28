Red Deer’s Luke Bast invited to World Junior A Hockey Challenge selection camp

Luke Bast is among 44 hopefuls looking to wear the Red and White next month.

The defenceman from Red Deer was invited to the Canada West Selection Camp for the upcoming World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville from Dec. 9- 16.

Bast, who plays for the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League was one of 14 defencemen invited to the camp that will take place in Calgary from Dec. 3-5.

Players were selected for the World Junior A Hockey Challenge were from the CJHL’s five western Junior A leagues: Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), Manitoba Junior Hockey Leauge (MJHL), Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL).

Bast, a second-year defender has had another standout season in the AJHL, with five goals and 14 assists in 21 games this year.

He currently sits fifth in scoring by a defenceman and was a “C” prospect on the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch List for the 2019 NHL Draft. The five-foot-9, 170-pound rearguard is committed to the University of North Dakota for next season.



