Renegades red hot to start season

The Red Deer Renegades are scorching the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier II south conference to start the year.

They picked up their second and third victories on the weekend in decisive fashion, with a 17-3 win over the Rockyview Rage and 19-1 toppling of the Calgary Axemen on Saturday.

In Friday’s win, Blayne Friesen scored three times and added a pair of assists, while six other players each added a pair of goals.

On Saturday, Friesen had another hat trick and two more assists, and Nick Scott also scored three times. Chad Mears notched two goals Friday, then fired in four more and added four assists in the win Saturday.

“They have really come out strong and are continuously developing with each practice,” head coach Mike Martel said.

“They have an aggressive style of play, on both offence and defence… and have shown they can put the ball in the net, and limit the opposing teams scoring chances with shots on our net.”

Through three contests, the Renegades already have 50 goals and have allowed just seven.

Martell added that it has been a big change in mindset for the group that has helped set them apart so far early in the campaign.

“I’m proud of this team and the impact they have on the sport this year. It’s been phenomenal how they have come together as a team with the same mindset,” Martel said.

“We’re taking it one game at a time and really focusing on the team we have to face next and recognizing our weaknesses and working on it during the practices.”

The Renegades also boast six of the league’s top scores (Friesen, Mears, Curtis Hallman, Nicholas Scott, Brayden Laturnus, and Devin Saunders).

They’ll host a pair of home games this weekend, with the Medicine Hat Sun Devils in town Saturday afternoon and the High River Heat visiting on April 29.


