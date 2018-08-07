Red Deer Riggers left fielder Kevin Curran pokes a single over the head of St. Albert Tigers third baseman Jessy Beley on Tuesday in the opening game of the Sunburst Baseball League playoffs. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Wednesday in St. Albert. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Riggers blowout St. Albert Tigers 17-7 in playoff opener

The Red Deer Riggers scored early and often to open the Sunburst Baseball League playoffs at Great Chief Park.

Red Deer cashed runs in each of the first four innings and rolled to an easy 17-7 win over the St. Albert Tigers in the best-of-three series.

“We took advantage of some good hitters counts. We were getting guys on base which is nice and guys came up with big hits when we needed them,” said shortstop and coach Jason Chatwood.

‘We made plays when we needed to, to get out of a couple jams. I think Eddie (Josh Edwards) battled and we just went from there.”

The Riggers piled on the base hits in the contest, with 11 hits through the first four innings and 22 total on the night.

“We had a week off since our last game. So, it’s nice to come out and see the bats get going and make a statement in Game 1,” added Chatwood.

Riggers first baseman Jason Louis crushed a massive solo home run to centre field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Louis had four hits on the night, including a three-RBI double to end the game in the eighth.

Kevin Curran notched four hits in the leadoff spot for the Riggers and had one RBI.

Chatwood knocked an RBI double in the first, then in the third added a two-run RBI single.

Josh Edwards pitched five innings for Red Deer and allowed 10 hits and five earned runs. Joel Peterman, Chad Price and Dustin Northcott combined to close out the game on the mound for the Riggers.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday in St. Albert. If necessary, the Riggers will host the Tigers in Game 3 on Friday at Great Chief Park.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada downs Slovakia 4-2 for second straight win at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Just Posted

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Canada downs Slovakia 4-2 for second straight win at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada 4 Slovakia 2 EDMONTON — With a resounding win on opening… Continue reading

Mitch Moreland lifts Red Sox over Blue Jays in 10th inning

Red Sox 10 Blue Jays 7 (10 innings) TORONTO — Mitch Moreland… Continue reading

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month