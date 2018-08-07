Riggers blowout St. Albert Tigers 17-7 in playoff opener

Red Deer Riggers left fielder Kevin Curran pokes a single over the head of St. Albert Tigers third baseman Jessy Beley on Tuesday in the opening game of the Sunburst Baseball League playoffs. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Wednesday in St. Albert. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Riggers scored early and often to open the Sunburst Baseball League playoffs at Great Chief Park.

Red Deer cashed runs in each of the first four innings and rolled to an easy 17-7 win over the St. Albert Tigers in the best-of-three series.

“We took advantage of some good hitters counts. We were getting guys on base which is nice and guys came up with big hits when we needed them,” said shortstop and coach Jason Chatwood.

‘We made plays when we needed to, to get out of a couple jams. I think Eddie (Josh Edwards) battled and we just went from there.”

The Riggers piled on the base hits in the contest, with 11 hits through the first four innings and 22 total on the night.

“We had a week off since our last game. So, it’s nice to come out and see the bats get going and make a statement in Game 1,” added Chatwood.

Riggers first baseman Jason Louis crushed a massive solo home run to centre field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Louis had four hits on the night, including a three-RBI double to end the game in the eighth.

Kevin Curran notched four hits in the leadoff spot for the Riggers and had one RBI.

Chatwood knocked an RBI double in the first, then in the third added a two-run RBI single.

Josh Edwards pitched five innings for Red Deer and allowed 10 hits and five earned runs. Joel Peterman, Chad Price and Dustin Northcott combined to close out the game on the mound for the Riggers.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday in St. Albert. If necessary, the Riggers will host the Tigers in Game 3 on Friday at Great Chief Park.



