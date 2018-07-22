Riggers go undefeated at 38th annual tournament

Red Deer Riggers right fielder Aaron Dunsmore crushes an RBI double off the wall early in the final of the 38th Annual Red Deer Riggers tournament on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Riggers never intended to play kind host at their own tournament on the weekend.

At the 38th annual Red Deer Riggers Tournament, they went undefeated and capped it off with an 11-1 victory over the Sherwood Park Athletics to clinch the title.

“We’re starting to come together. Our pitchers threw well and as you can tell we are starting to hit the ball well. Starting to come together,” said third baseman Jaret Chatwood, who had a two-run home run and a single in the victory.

“Good time of the year to start playing our best ball.”

Red Deer rolled to the final with a 2-0 extra-innings win Saturday night and an 11-2 victory in the semi-final against the Edmonton Confederation Cubs.

In the final, the Riggers scored early and often. They cashed two runs in the second and third, then five in the fifth before closing the game out with two in the sixth.

“We needed it. We’ve battled it with these guys all year and it’s nice to come out and put up a few runs against them,” Chatwood said about the final win against the Athletics.

The Riggers had 15 hits in the win.

Pitching was key to the Riggers tournament victory, as Davin Gulbransen had a five-hit eight-inning complete game Saturday and Josh Edwards went the distance in the semi-final win Sunday. Chad Price also allowed just a run on the mound in the six-inning final victory.

“It’s awesome. It’s starting to get to crunch time. We only have three or four league games left. When guys can through complete games or allow one run or get a shutout. It’s really good four our defence,” Chatwood.

The Riggers will play Tuesday at home against the St. Albert Tigers and after a game on July 29 and conclude the Sunburst League regular season on July 31 at Great Chief Park.



