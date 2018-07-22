Red Deer Riggers right fielder Aaron Dunsmore crushes an RBI double off the wall early in the final of the 38th Annual Red Deer Riggers tournament on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Riggers go undefeated at 38th annual tournament

Riggers top Sherwood Park 11-1 in the final

The Red Deer Riggers never intended to play kind host at their own tournament on the weekend.

At the 38th annual Red Deer Riggers Tournament, they went undefeated and capped it off with an 11-1 victory over the Sherwood Park Athletics to clinch the title.

“We’re starting to come together. Our pitchers threw well and as you can tell we are starting to hit the ball well. Starting to come together,” said third baseman Jaret Chatwood, who had a two-run home run and a single in the victory.

“Good time of the year to start playing our best ball.”

Red Deer rolled to the final with a 2-0 extra-innings win Saturday night and an 11-2 victory in the semi-final against the Edmonton Confederation Cubs.

In the final, the Riggers scored early and often. They cashed two runs in the second and third, then five in the fifth before closing the game out with two in the sixth.

“We needed it. We’ve battled it with these guys all year and it’s nice to come out and put up a few runs against them,” Chatwood said about the final win against the Athletics.

The Riggers had 15 hits in the win.

Pitching was key to the Riggers tournament victory, as Davin Gulbransen had a five-hit eight-inning complete game Saturday and Josh Edwards went the distance in the semi-final win Sunday. Chad Price also allowed just a run on the mound in the six-inning final victory.

“It’s awesome. It’s starting to get to crunch time. We only have three or four league games left. When guys can through complete games or allow one run or get a shutout. It’s really good four our defence,” Chatwood.

The Riggers will play Tuesday at home against the St. Albert Tigers and after a game on July 29 and conclude the Sunburst League regular season on July 31 at Great Chief Park.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quarterback Johnny Manziel heading to Montreal Alouettes
Next story
Reed Rosencrans wins Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Just Posted

Child’s play at Westerner Days

Balloons bring out the child in everyone

Westerner Day attendance comparable to last year so far

76,164 visitors over four days

‘Do Indians have property rights?’ Former Alberta chief’s land dispute in court

STANDOFF, Alta. — A dispute between two families over land on Canada’s… Continue reading

Missing female found near Sundre

Local rancher finds missing female

Buyers turn to letters to snag homes in Canada’s hot real estate markets

TORONTO — Monica Martins and her husband had been looking for a… Continue reading

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Second World War Two-era B-29 Superfortress named ‘Fifi’ lands for first-ever Canadian tour

MONTREAL — A rare Second World War-era bomber named “Fifi” has touched… Continue reading

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins Stage 15 of Tour de France

CARCASSONNE, France — Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark sprinted away from two… Continue reading

Ryan Reynolds teases ‘Deadpool 2’ extended cut at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Ryan Reynolds has made a triumphant return to San… Continue reading

‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam!” thrill Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — Warner Bros. brought out all the stops Saturday at… Continue reading

All shell, no shock: Lobster prices strong, season picks up

PORTLAND, Maine — New England’s lobster industry faces big new challenges in… Continue reading

Woman killed in collision near Olds

A woman is dead after a collision west of Olds Saturday afternoon.… Continue reading

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

SUMMERLAND, B.C. — Officials in British Columbia’s Okanagan region hope that fire… Continue reading

Survivors recount deadly Missouri duck boat sinking

BRANSON, Mo. — “Grab the baby!” Those were the last words Tia… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month