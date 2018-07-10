Riggers improve to 7-3 in Sunburst Baseball League play

Riggers third baseman Jaret Chatwood hit another home run in a 13-2 win over the Edmonton Cubs on Monday. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Riggers kept the hits rolling with another win against the Confederation Cubs on Monday in Edmonton.

Red Deer rolled over the Cubs 13-2 and pilled up 14 hits in the victory.

Eight of the Riggers’ hitters notched at least a hit in the contest and seven recorded an RBI. It was the fourth time this season the Riggers have put up double-digit runs in a win. The Riggers have now won three straight games.

Third baseman Jaret Chatwood led the way offensively with a 2-for-5 night along with three RBI. One of his two hits was a home run.

Curtis Mazurkewich, Joel Mazurkewich, Jason Chatwood and Ty Russell all notched a pair of RBI.

Josh Edwards also had a strong outing on the mound, tossing seven innings and striking out six, while allowing just to earned runs.

The Riggers will travel to Sherwood Park on Wednesday to face the A’s, before playing at Great Chief Park on July 17.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter