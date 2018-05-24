Riggers open Sunburst season with a win

Red Deer Riggers pitcher Josh Edwards picked up the save in a win against the Sherwood Park Athletics on Wednesday. (File Photo by Byron Hackett/ Advocate Staff)

After some unanticipated delays, the Red Deer Riggers finally got down to business Wednesday night.

The Riggers opened their season in Sherwood Park against the Athletics and pulled out a 9-6 victory.

Drew Boyer picked up the win on the mound and Josh Edwards earned the save. Jaret Chatwood also picked up three hits in the game.

The Riggers were originally supposed to open the season at home on May 15 against the Confederation Cubs, but after the Calgary Dinos left the league, the schedule had to be reconstructed.

They will now play their home opener on May 29 against the St. Albert Tigers.



