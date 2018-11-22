Rookie Zak Smith becoming key depth piece for Red Deer Rebels

Red Deer Rebels forward Zak Smith is quickly carving out a role in the lineup, with points in each of his last three games. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Zak Smith expected to do the dirty work this season with the Red Deer Rebels.

The 17-year-old, Austin, Man. native played just 11 games with the Rebels last year, plus five playoff games.

Still considered a rookie this season, Smith simply thought he’d play sparingly and have to grind his way to more responsibility in 2018-19.

“Coming into the league, I thought I’d be fourth line, muck and grind, go out there and hit guys,” Smith said.

“Once you’re in the league, you get more confident with the puck. I guess that’s how I’ve changed as a player, getting more confident and creating scoring opportunities.”

Those opportunities have come lately for the right winger.

He’s carved out some time in the top nine, playing with Arshdeep Bains and Josh Tarzwell most often. He has two goals and three assists over his last four games, and points in each of his last three. His first official WHL multi-game point streak.

“He’s a big-body guy who is learning how to use his size. The points are starting to come a little bit over the last couple weeks. I think that will keep coming for him and I think he’s a guy who will really turn it on once January hits,” said Rebels assistant coach Ryan Colville.

“Going to be a second-half guy who will be a real solid player for us. He’s so reliable. Really key depth guy, who can help with scoring and is good defending, good penalty killer. Can do a lot of different things. “

Smith, like many of the Rebels’ forwards, was passed over in the WHL Bantam Draft. Only three of the Rebels’ 13 forwards were selected by the team in the Bantam Draft.

Smith was listed by the club part way through his Midget AAA season back in 2017 with the Central Plains Capitals. He finished that year with 22 goals and 56 points through 44 games.

He nearly made the Rebels out of camp the following season but was sent to play Junior A in Manitoba with the Neepawa Natives.

As a 16-year-old playing against a lot of older players, he had 11 goals and 11 assists in 46 games. Although a different route than most, Smith said that experience was good for his development.

“There are still players there that could be playing in the dub,” he said.

“There are guys committing to (NCAA) Division I. I think it’s an underrated league and my team, I have to give them a lot of credit, they gave me a lot of minutes and played me as a 16-year-old.”

He explained through 21 WHL games this year, the biggest lesson he’s learned is how hard you have to work to be a solid player in the league.

“You just can’t take nights off,” Smith noted.

“You’re playing against future NHL players. You’re playing against elite players, so you have to do your best to provide out there. Just keep your head down and work. Just have to have the heart and desire to play in this league.”

That lunch pail, workman-like attitude comes from the Rebels’ top players.

Veterans Brandon Hagel, Reese Johnson and Jeff de Wit have set a hard-working tone for the rest of the team and it is showing in games.

Colville said it has even affected practice where the young players now get to develop against one of the top lines in the WHL.

“Just watching them every day and practicing against them. It’s big,” said Colville.

“It’s nice when we do drills when they are playing five-on-five in zone. It’s nice to rotate through who plays against those guys because you get a chance to defend against the top players in the league. It’s something most of (the younger players) don’t get to do a lot of in games.”

While Smith is still developing every day, he’s come a long way in just a quarter of a season.

Like all of us who move into a new role, Smith had his doubts at the start of the year. Quite quickly, the rookie is beginning to abolish those concerns.

“Coming in, you have doubts. Red Deer has been great to me,” he said.

“I’ve played every game and they’ve given me lots of minutes. It’s nice. They want to develop their players into pros. I give a lot of credit to Brent and how he develops his players and how they make a person feel welcome.”

The Rebels will travel to Cranbrook Friday to take on the Kootenay Ice. Saturday Red Deer will welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to town.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter