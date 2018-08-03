Jace Bruce had a strong outing Friday night for the Lacombe Dodgers in a 13-4 win over the Red Deer Midget AA1 Braves on Friday night. The Dodgers are 2-0 to start the Baseball Alberta Midget AA Provincials at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Second weekend of Baseball Alberta Provincials underway across the province

Midget AA teams in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, Junior AAA teams in Innisfail

Baseball players from across Alberta are gathered in numerous cities for a chance at provincial supremacy this weekend.

Two Central Alberta cities are hosting Baseball Alberta Midget AA Provincials, with Tier I teams in Red Deer and Tier III in Sylvan Lake.

The Lacombe Dodgers, Red Deer AA1 Braves, Barrhead Orioles and Provost Pilots are in Pool A of the Tier I event at Great Chief Park.

Play kicked off on Friday and the Dodgers rode some hot bats to a 2-0 record. They topped the Pilots 9-0 to start the tournament on Friday morning, then finished the day with a 13-4 victory against the Braves. Red Deer opened the tournament with a 9-8 loss to Barrhead. Camrose, Beaumont, Strathmore, and Parkland round out Pool B in Red Deer.

Play continues at Great Chief Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the final in the afternoon on Aug. 5.

The Peewee AA Tier I Provincials are in Olds, while the Tier II teams are gathered in Sylvan Lake from Aug. 3-5.

From Aug. 4-7, Junior AAA teams will battle in Innisfail. Tha tournament includes the Innisfail Merchants, Community Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan and Barrhead. Innisfail opens the tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the final is set for Aug. 7.


