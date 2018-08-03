Second weekend of Baseball Alberta Provincials underway across the province

Baseball players from across Alberta are gathered in numerous cities for a chance at provincial supremacy this weekend.
Two Central Alberta cities are hosting Baseball Alberta Midget AA Provincials, with Tier I teams in Red Deer and Tier III in Sylvan Lake.
The Lacombe Dodgers, Red Deer AA1 Braves, Barrhead Orioles and Provost Pilots are in Pool A of the Tier I event at Great Chief Park.
Play kicked off on Friday and the Dodgers rode some hot bats to a 2-0 record. They topped the Pilots 9-0 to start the tournament on Friday morning, then finished the day with a 13-4 victory against the Braves. Red Deer opened the tournament with a 9-8 loss to Barrhead. Camrose, Beaumont, Strathmore, and Parkland round out Pool B in Red Deer.
Play continues at Great Chief Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the final in the afternoon on Aug. 5.
The Peewee AA Tier I Provincials are in Olds, while the Tier II teams are gathered in Sylvan Lake from Aug. 3-5.
From Aug. 4-7, Junior AAA teams will battle in Innisfail. Tha tournament includes the Innisfail Merchants, Community Park, St. Albert, Fort Saskatchewan and Barrhead. Innisfail opens the tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the final is set for Aug. 7.
