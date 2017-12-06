Swift Current Bronco Tyler Steenbergen of Sylvan Lake celebrates his first period goal as he gets the better of Red Deer Rebel goaltender Lasse Petersen at the Centrium last year. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Steenbergen invited to World Junior selection camp

Sylvan Lake native Tyler Steenbergen earned a big nod from Hockey Canada this week.

The 19-year-old goal-scoring machine, with 86 goals in his last 99 games in the WHL for the Swift Current Broncos, was named to the Team Canada World Junior Championship selection camp roster.

Steenbergen was named to the list Wednesday along with 32 other players and 18 forwards, but the WHL’s leading goal producer with 35 goals in 27 games is a virtual lock for the squad. Canada finished with silver last year in Toronto and Montreal after a 5-4 shootout loss in the final to the U.S.A.

The Broncos forward was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft after a 51-goal campaign last season that tied him for first in the WHL. Even with that standout season, Steenbergen wasn’t on the summer selection camp roster for Team Canada, and he is one of only four players to make the final camp that wasn’t invited in the summer.

“Hockey at all levels across the country continues to produce talented and elite-level hockey players that makes our evaluation and selection process a difficult one,” said Shawn Bullock, Hockey Canada’s senior manager of hockey operations and men’s national teams in a Hockey Canada press release.

“With a talent pool as deep as we have in this country, we believe the 22 players eventually selected from camp will give us the best chance at bringing home a gold medal. We couldn’t be more excited for our staff and players to get together in St. Catharines and begin the journey.”

The former Red Deer Minor Hockey product is one of 13 WHL players invited to the selection camp that will take place in St. Catharines, Ont., from Dec. 13 to 15 with three exhibition games. Canada will face the U Sport All-Star team for two games Dec. 13 and 14, before taking on Denmark Dec. 15. Following the selection camp, Canada will pick the final group of 22 players.

Former Rebel defenceman Josh Mahura also got the call for the selection camp, he has eight goals and 15 assists in 25 games this season with the Regina Pats.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Simmonds and Giroux have two points each to lift Flyers over Oilers
Next story
Pair of Rebels hopeful to represent countries at World Juniors

Just Posted

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties seize 29 guns, lay nearly 150 criminal charges

Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month