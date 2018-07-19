Stettler’s Samuel Hamelin wins MJT PGA of Alberta Junior Championship

Samuel Hamelin took home the title this week in the junior boys age group at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour PGA of Alberta Junior Championship.

The 18-year-old from Settler fired a three-day total of 219 to win the title by four strokes at Mckenzie Meadows Golf Course in Calgary. He shot an even-par 72 in the final round Wednesday to earn the victory.

“I am very proud of myself for this win because I have been injured for the past two months. It feels really good to win this event,” Hamelin said in an MJT press release.

Brandon Grabo of Lacombe finished eighth with a three-day total of 240 in the junior age group.

Logan Hill, 21 of Red Deer, shot a 219 and finished five shots back of Greg Billingsley who won the Collegiate championship.

Alex Gerrard, 14, of Red Deer County (75, 78, 73), Logan Graf, 14, of Sylvan Lake (79, 71, 76) and Spencer Matson tied for second in the bantam boys 13-14 age category. Cole Bergheim finished seventh in the age group with a three-day total of 229.



