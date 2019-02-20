Team Alberta’s Sean Tschigerl drives past Team New Brunswick forward Charlie Jackson in the quarterfinal of male hockey on Wednesday at the Centrium. Team Alberta cruised past New Brunswick and will play in the semi-finals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Team Alberta rolls over NB in quarterfinals

Will play Ontario at 7:30 p.m. at the Centrium in the semis

Team Alberta rode a second-period scoring blitz to a crucial win over Team New Brunswick.

Alberta scored four-times in the middle frame Wednesday and rolled to an 8-3 quarterfinal win over N.B. With the victory, Alberta advanced to the semifinals Thursday of male hockey at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“I’m proud of the bounce-back in the second period, but we’ll have to bring a better all around 6o minute game (Thursday),” Alberta head coach Bobby Fox said.

They had a pair of special teams’ goals in the second period, as Matt Savoie sniped on the power play and Craig Armstrong had a slick dangle on a short-handed breakaway. Tyson Laventure and Brett Hyland also scored in the second.

The opening frame was a bit of a different story for Alberta, as New Brunswick matched them stride for stride in the first.

Laventure notched his first of the night 3:08 into the game, but Evan Nause responded for NB 59 seconds later.

Edmonton Oil Kings prospect Dylan Guenther pulled Alberta back ahead on the power play another 61 seconds after the N.B tally, only to have the visitors knot the game up again 16 seconds later. Savoie scored his first of the night midway through the first and finished with four points.

“It’s been getting better as we go on, getting more comfortable with the level of play. Been getting better and faster, it’s great,” said Savoie of his game at the tournament.

Alberta added another power play late in the first but Cole Huckins beat Lochlan Gordon with 11 seconds left in the period to cut the deficit to a goal.

“When the first shot is a breakaway we’re not committed to a team game and that was the message in the first intermission. You left a guy out to dry and we just had to pick it up,” said Fox.

Gordon allowed three goals on eight shots in the first and was replaced by Drew Sim of Tees in the second.

Alberta outshot New Brunswick 16-3 in the second and finished with 51 shots on the night.

“We’re getting closer, we’re just inconsistent,” Fox added.

“There’s some good things we’re doing. We play Ontario (Thursday), I don’t think we can go skill versus skill, we’re going to have to will one out. Starts from the first battle, first faceoff.”

They will play Ontario Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Centrium.

Previous story
Alberta’s Janick Lacroix fights to honour late coach, earns silver at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Shipping oil by rail questioned

Red Deer-area mayors respond

Country star Gord Bamford and The Reclaws perform free Games concert Friday

Show starts at 6:30 p.m. in heated dome off Celebration Plaza in downtown Red Deer

Survey looks at social isolation among older men

Partnership between Red Deer College and Golden Circle Resource Centre

Peruvian brothers travel nearly 8,000 km to volunteer at Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Italo and Mirko Del Castillo say Canadian warmth contrasts with twinter cold

Pride Days celebrated for first time at Canada Winter Games on Feb. 21 and 28

Pride Days are another first for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.… Continue reading

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Opinion: I spy another energy hypocrite

Talk about biting the hand that feeds you. The mittens provided to… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Italy becomes ninth international football league to join forces with CFL

TORONTO — Add Italy to the growing list of international football federations… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant Overwatch academy team to be known as the Montreal Rebellion

MONTREAL — The Toronto Defiant’s Overwatch academy team will be known as… Continue reading

Canadian fashion and design insiders recall Karl Lagerfeld’s charm, ingenuity

TORONTO — Several Canadian fashion and design experts who knew couture icon… Continue reading

Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life

Change is constant — especially when you’re young. Chances are you’ll cycle… Continue reading

TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude

ST. LAZARE, Man. — Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled… Continue reading

Most Read