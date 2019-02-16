Team Alberta defenceman Marc Lajoie battles with Kirk Mullen on the opening day of men’s hockey at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Team Sask knocks off host Alberta on day 1 of Canada Winter Games hockey

Nolan Allan notches OT winner

Team Saskatchewan sent the Alberta faithful home stunned on Day 1 of men’s hockey competition at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Nolan Allan sprung loose on a breakaway with under a minute to play in overtime and slid a backhand past Team Alberta goalie Drew Sim. Allan’s game-winner powered the boys in green to a surprise 4-3 overtime win.

In the opening frame, Alberta outshot Saskatchewan 17-4, but only held a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The teams traded goals in the second before Logan Linklater tied the game at three on the power play for Saskatchewan midway through the third.

Kai Uchacz, Dylan Guenther and Zack Stringer scored for Alberta in the loss. Mark Lajoie had two assists on the night.

Saskatchewan finished the night 3-for-7 on the power play. Brett Mirwald was stellar in the Saskatchewan net with 40 saves in the game.

In Pool A play, Quebec beat New Brunswick 5-2 and Ontario knocked off Nova Scotia 5-0. In Pool B, Manitoba beat B.C. 4-2. In Pool C, Newfoundland topped Northwest Territories 5-2 and P.E.I. beat Yukon 3-2.

 

Red Deer Rebels prospect Jayden Grubbe of Team Alberta drives to the net in their opening game against Team Saskatchewan on Saturday at the Centrium in the 2019 Canada Winter Games. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

