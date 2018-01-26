This week in WHL

WHL Player of the Week

Everett Silvertips forward Matt Fonteyne was named WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 21. Fonteyne, an overage free agent, recorded 10 points (3G-7A) and a plus-six rating in three games. In a 6-5 win over the Tri-City Americans Monday, Fonteyne had a career-high five points, all assists. Saturday, the Silvertips played host to the Brandon Wheat Kings shutting them out by a 4-0 final in a game that featured a pair of goals and three points from Fonteyne. Fonteyne scored the game-winner in the first period. Sunday, he added a goal and an assist as the Silvertips took down the visiting Swift Current Broncos by a 4-1 score. A 5-foot-10, 170-pound product of Wetaskiwin, Fonteyne has enjoyed a career year with the Silvertips, tallying 64 points (28G-36A) in 48 games, placing him first in goals and second in team scoring. Fonteyne is also tied for 11th in WHL scoring.

WHL Goalie of the Week

Everett Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart was the WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Jan. 21. Hart, a second-round selection, 48th overall, of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft, was once again stingy to opposition offences this week, winning both his starts this week while compiling a 0.50 goals-against-average and .980 save percentage after allowing one goal on 49 shots. Saturday against the Brandon Wheat Kings, Hart recorded a 25-save shutout for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season. The clean sheet was the 25th of his WHL career, placing him one back of Tyson Sexsmith’s 26 career WHL shutouts for the most all-time. Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound product of Sherwood Park, Alta. once again stifled a high-octane Eastern Conference offence as he allowed one goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos. Hart continues to lead the WHL in GAA (1.35), SV% (.958) and shutouts (6) while sitting tied for eighth in victories (17) and has allowed 28 goals in 21 games. Already the owner of the Silvertips’ franchise record for shutouts, Hart is now just five wins behind alumni Leland Irving’s 107 victories for the franchise record. This week marks the fifth time Hart has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Week and the league nominee for the Vaughn CHL Goaltender of the Week. Hart is a three-time winner of the Vaughn CHL Goaltender of the Week Award.

Where are they now?

In his final WHL season, veteran forward Matt Keith joined the Red Deer Rebels and had a standout year. He scored 25 goals in 2002-2003, only the second time in his five-year WHL career he notched more than 13. He was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft and joined the club for his first game on Feb. 24, 2004. The Edmonton native scored his first career goal on March 1. The six-foot-two, 200-pound centre played just seven more NHL games, four with the Blackhawks and three with the Islanders in 2007-08. The next season, Keith ventured to Europe and suited up for Ingolstadt ERC of the German Elite League. There he scored fifteen goals and added 13 assists in 45 games. After two 20-goal campaigns back in the American Hockey League with Rockford and Abbotsford, he took off to Sweden. A brief stop in the Czech Republic, two years in Austria and three seasons in the EIHL with the Braehead Clan. In his last pro season, he had 13 goals and 31 points in 52 games with the Clan.

Blazers’ Hay near historic milestone

Legendary WHL coach Don Hay, who now is behind the bench for the Kamloops Blazers is just one win away from tying the all-time league record. Ken Hodge has held the record of 742 since 1993. Hodge was the longtime coach of the Portland Winterhawks. The Blazers will take on the Winterhawks in a three-game miniseries this weekend. The Winterhawks coach, Mike Johnston will be searching for his 300th career victory. He’ll be the 23rd coach in the league to reach that mark.