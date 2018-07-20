VIDEO: Bob Leach fastest chariot driver on night one

Adam Waldner comes out of the barrels in heat five of the chariot racing on Friday at Westerner Park. Waldner had the fifth fastest time on night one of three for the chariots. The chariots will race Saturday at 5 p.m. and conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.(Photo BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The chariot races brought a new wrinkle to the track Friday night at Westerner Days.

Before day 3 of the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships, 20 drivers from the Alberta Professional Chuckwagon and Chariot Association tested their skills.

It was heat five that produced the fastest times with three of the top five coming from the last race. Bob Leach jumped out ahead of the pack with a time of 75.90 seconds, one-one hundredths of a second ahead of Marty Maxwell who finished in 75.91. Adam Waldner was also in the last heat and had fifth fastest on the night at 76.65.

The third and fourth quickest runs of the night came from the opening heat, with Allan Bengston in just over 76 seconds and Morris Bukard crossed the line at 76.47 in fourth overall.

The chariot races will continue on Saturday at 5 p.m. and conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter