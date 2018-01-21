Vipers pick up 6th straight win in HJHL

The Red Deer Vipers picked up their sixth win in a row Saturday with a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Airdrie Thunder in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play.

Declan Johnson notched the game-winner and his hat trick goal at 1:23 of the extra frame Branden Bilodeau stopped 42 shots to pick up the victory.

Logan Linnell added a goal and an assist for Red Deer, and Mack Difference also added a tally in the win.

Both Aidan Wilson and Keagan Kingwell also pitched in two assists each.

The Vipers won Friday night on the road 3-1 over the Mountainview Colts.

Ben Shushovsky notched a pair of goals and Linnell opened the scoring for Red Deer.

Cole Sears turned aside 25 shots to earn the win.

The Blackfalds Wranglers lost their only game of the weekend Saturday, 4-3 in a shootout to the Ponoka Stampeders.



