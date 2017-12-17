Vipers win 10th straight on the weekend

The Red Deer Vipers continued to improve on their Heritage Junior B Hockey League Northern division lead Saturday against the Coaldale Copperheads.

Red Deer topped the Copperheads 4-3 at home for their 10th straight victory and now sit 18-4-1 on the year with 34 points.

Logan Linnell notched the game-winning goal with just 2:14 left in the third.

Aidan Wilson opened the scoring 82 seconds into the game, before Coaldale responded four minutes later.

Kayson Gallant added the only goal of the second but the Copperheads scored two early third period goals to take the lead. Wilson potted his second of the night midway through the final frame to tie the game.

Branden Bilodeau picked up the victory with 33 saves.

The Blackfalds Wranglers split the weekend, with a 4-3 loss to the Ponoka Stampeders on Saturday and a big 10-3 win over the Medicine Hat Cubs Sunday.

On Saturday, Braden Olsen scored twice for Blackfalds and Landon Siegle also added a goal. For Ponoka, Kieran Bulloch scored the game-winner, while Jacob Sayler, Jordan Sears and Walker all added goals.

Taylor McLaughlin made 32 saves for Ponoka and Rylan Bardick stopped 34 for Blackfalds.

In the 10-goal outburst Sunday, Siegle had a hat trick and an assist. Olsen, Austin Wilson, Dylan Scheunert, Brett White, Braden Bystrom, Ryan Chambers and Shawn Rowe each scored in the win.

Bardick made 25 saves in the win.

The Stettler Lightning also earned a huge 7-1 win on Saturday over the Mountainview Colts.

Erik Rost had a hat trick, Kieran Rost, Braydon Whiteford, Quade Cassidy and Kyle Ringdahl also all scored. Matthew Myatt had the only Colts goal.



