Vipers win big over Stettler

The Red Deer Vipers grabbed a huge victory in Heritage Junior B Hockey League play Saturday night.

Red Deer outscored the Stettler Lightning 7-2 at the Collicutt Centre.

The Vipers jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Mack Differenz and Aidan Wilson, before Stettler cashed in an early second period marker. Logan Linnell and Dalton Angeltvedt added goals for Red Deer in the second.

In the third, Red Deer scored three straight power play goals to put the game away. Angeltvedt added his second goal in the final frame and both Brody Kalinowski and Keegan Kingwell also added markers.

Cole Sears stopped 25 shots in the win.


