Zac Sanderson ASDC-Central Athlete of the Month

Hunting Hills High School rugby player Zac Sanderson was named the Alberta Sport Development Centre- Central Athlete of the Month.

The 16-year-old, Red Deer product recently competed with Rugby Canada’s U18 National Team and wore the maple leaf at a tournament in San Diego, California. Sanderson, a Grade 11 student has played for the Red Deer Titans Rugby program for the last 13 years and for Team Alberta in the last three.

Sanderson might also get a chance to represent Canada again this summer and will play for Alberta at the Rugby Sevens Canadian Western Championships this February in Edmonton.


