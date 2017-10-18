ASIRT investigates an RCMP officer opening fire in a police chase

One man and female taken to the hospital

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is looking into circumstances that led to an RCMP officer opening fire in a police chase partly caught on a dashcam last weekend.

As a result of the shooting, two suspects were taken to the hospital.

The police chase started on Friday when the RCMP received multiple complaints of a pickup truck being driven erratically in the Sundre area. Through various checks, it was confirmed the truck had been stolen that day, states a media release.

RCMP received additional information that led them to believe the occupants of the truck had been involved in an attempted carjacking. Upon locating the truck north of Sylvan Lake, an RCMP officer used a spike belt near Hwy 20 and Aspelund Road to disable the truck but it didn’t work. The truck avoided the belt by turning around and the police opened fire.

As the truck passed, the officers noted three suspects inside. Police continued their pursuit and as the truck rammed into an RCMP vehicle, the airbags in the police vehicle were set off. As a result of the collision, the truck ended up in a ditch. That’s when the male driver and a male passenger exited the vehicle and a female suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries sustained from the shooting.

Following the two male suspects who fled, the police opened fire once again. The duo entered two different rural properties in the nearby area in an attempt to steal another vehicle. They gained access to a truck and headed off to the highway again. Officers identified the individuals and gunshots were fired. The truck continued a short distance on the highway and ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and transported to hospital where he remains with serious injuries. The male passenger was uninjured and taken into police custody.

Red Deer’s Nicholas James Wales, 20, is facing two charges of possession of property over $5,000, two counts of break and enter, uttering threats, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon and failing to stop for the RCMP.

Another 20-year-old Red Deer man is facing charges of uttering threats and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

WATCH part of the incident caught on dashcam: Driver talks catching police chase on camera near Sylvan Lake

ASIRT’s investigation is focusing on police conduct and circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by occupants of the truck.

ASIRT is asking any witnesses in the incident to contact them at 403-592-4306.