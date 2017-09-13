Man shot, cut with machete while interrupting crime in Red Deer home

A man was shot and cut by a machete after he came home to find someone breaking into his garage.

Red Deer RCMP say the 23-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated in Red Deer Regional hospital with a gunshot would to his back and a number of cuts.

He arrived home at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday to find a man in his garage. The two struggled and the suspect, who carried a small calibre firearm and a machete, injured the 23-year-old.

Police describe the suspect as an aboriginal male about 1.72 to 1.77 m (five-foot-eight to five-foot-10) tall and weighs about 63.5 to 72.57 kg (140 to 160 pounds). He is in his early 20s, has a sunken face and black hair that fell above his shoulders. He wore a black hat, a blue turtleneck compression shirt under a black zip-up hoodie, baggy faded jeans and skate shoes. He carried a short barrel firearm with a light coloured wood stock and a black strap.

Police are investigating if the incident is released to the downtown shooting on Sept. 11. A victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot with a small calibre weapon in an alley in downtown Red Deer.

According to police, it is unclear from the Sept. 11 victim’s injuries came from a BB gun or a small calibre rifle. The suspect in that incident is described as possibly aboriginal and wore a black hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.