Volunteers put comfort food on the menu at Red Deer’s Ronald McDonald House

Susan Haggas with son Ryan, 11, and daughter Meghan, 8. The Haggas family says Ronald McDonald House's Home for Dinner program, which involves volunteers preparing meals for families staying there meant so much. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Volunteers sought to help provide daily meals at Red Deer’s Ronald McDonald House

49th Street remains closed between 49th and 51st Avenues for water main replacement. Construction is expected to be finished by Sept. 9. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

49th Street partially closed for water main replacement
Hundreds of pot shops to receive deliveries after cyberattack on partner: OCS

According to a new survey by Research Co., most Canadians prefer the International Metric System (photo by Arek Socha/pixabay.com).

Miles or kilometres? Canadians weigh in on favoured measurement systems

Gas prices are displayed in Carleton Place, Ont., on May 17, 2022. Statistics Canada will release its July reading of the consumer price index this morning. Economists are expecting inflation already peaked given the significant decline in gas prices since June. RBC is forecasting the year-over-year inflation rate fell from 8.1 per cent in June to 7.7 per cent in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s inflation rate slows to 7.6% in July as gas prices fall
A Canada Border Services Agency officer speaks to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, August 9, 2021. One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada’s border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
A proposed model of the passenger train. (File photo)

Environmental groups raise concerns about proposed Calgary-to-Banff passenger train
Greta Van Fleet Tickets, 2022 Concert Tour Dates
    A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

    VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

    This screenshot from dashcam footage posted to Reddit this past weekend shows vehicles parked underneath an overpass on the QEII Highway near Red Deer. (Screenshot via Reddit user u/Tangykev)

    Video shows people parked underneath QEII overpass near Red Deer

    FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

    Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

    Tumblers and trampolinists in Cirque du Soleil’s OVO practised their acrobatic stunts on Thursday afternoon at Peavey Mart Centrium. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

    Cirque du Soleil has arrived in Red Deer

    News
    Unacceptably loud vehicles driving down Red Deer traffic corridors, such as 30th Avenue, are now being ticketed for excessive noise. (Advocate file photo).

    Drivers of too-loud vehicles are now slapped with $250 tickets in Red Deer

    Police and peace officers are armed with decibel readers and an updated noise bylaw

    (Advocate file photo)

    Gasoline Alley oilfield equipment storage site approved despite concerns

    Aspire Energy buys and reconditions oilfield equipment for resale

    Sports
    Spittin Chiclets podcast personality and former professional hockey player Paul Bissonnette signs a bottle of Pink Whitney for a fan at Wine and Beyond Red Deer on Friday. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Red Deer Advocate)

    Paul Bissonnette stops in Red Deer during Spittin Chiclets tour

    The expedition was a way to meet fans

    Canada's Eugenie Bouchard hits a return to Sara Sorribes Tormo, of Spain, during the women's final in the Abierto of Zapopan tennis tournament in Zapopan, Mexico, Saturday, March 13, 2021. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery, Bouchard is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Refugio Ruiz

    Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but…

    Business
    The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales fell for the fifth consecutive month between June and July but this month’s drop was the smallest of the five. A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    Canadian home sales fall for fifth month in a row, down 29% from last July: CREA

     

    Life
    FILE - The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a media conference at an EU Africa summit in Brussels on Feb. 18, 2022. Ghebreyesus, is expected to be confirmed by the U.N. health agency's member countries for a second five-year term on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 after no other candidate challenged him for the post amid the ongoing difficulties of responding to the devastating coronavirus pandemic. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP, File)

    WHO chief Tedros confirmed for second five-year term

    Journalists work in Toronto on Monday, July 18, 2016. A new report finds that members of Canada's news industry are suffering "alarming" levels of work-related stress and trauma. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    Journalists face ‘alarming’ levels of stress, trauma and harassment, report suggests

    Community
    Left, a speciality Bulgarian sausage slavered in sauerkraut, right, a beef sausage with requisite ketchup, crowned by a generous serving of fries are among the many summertime food varieties. Ketchup, a popular condiment, has not always been made with tomatoes.. (Black Press file photo)

    QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

    There are plenty of summertime activites to enjoy during the last weeks of August

     

    Obituaries

    Helen Georgia Grayston

    Aug 10th, 2022

    Doris Smith

    Aug 8th, 2022

    Barb Sheppard

    Aug 5th, 2022

    Jack Westera

    Aug 4th, 2022

    David Parks MacNaughton

    Aug 1st, 2022

    June O’Keefe

    Jul 31st, 2022

    Opinion

