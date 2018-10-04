ALGC issues 17 interim cannabis licences, none in Red Deer

Don’t expect Red Deer cannabis retailers to be up and running Oct. 17.

Alberta, Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis has issued 17 Alberta retailers with interim cannabis licences Thursday. No Red Deer location received an interim license.

Six are located in Edmonton, three in Medicine Hat, two in Calgary and Fort Saskatchewan, and one in Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Devon and St. Albert.

The licence allows retailers to order and have product shipped to retail locations in preparation for legalization.

Interim licensees that fulfill all conditions will be issues a sales licence Oct. 17 and will be legally ready to open their doors to the public.

Ten cannabis retail stores around Red Deer were approved by the city’s development officer.

READ MORE: Red Deer approves 10 cannabis retail stores

There’s room for an estimated 35 stores in Red Deer.

Rules require cannabis retail stores to be 300 metres apart, 300 metres from schools and playgrounds, and located along either arterial routes or in the downtown.


