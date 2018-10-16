Cannabis retail store will open later in October in Red Deer

Although cannabis retail stores will not be open in Red Deer on Wednesday, the wait for legal marijuana won’t be long.

Green Town, a cannabis store located on 49th Street in downtown Red Deer, will finish construction Wednesday, the same day recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada. On Tuesday, workers were seen painting the inside of the store.

The former Pita Pit location is across from McDonald’s. Although, the Pita Pit sign was still on display Tuesday, a sign reading “Potential future cannabis retailer Green Town” sits right next to it.

Green Town is one of the 10 cannabis retail stores that have been approved by the city’s development officer. The applications approved include two downtown, two in the Pines neighbourhood, and the rest scattered around the city.

Sam Katzman, originally from Windsor, Ont., chose to open Green Town in Red Deer, his father Rob said Tuesday.

The family is in the final stages of inspections and approvals. The hope is the store opens Oct. 28.

“We’re pretty sure we got our T’s crossed and our I’s dotted,” said Rob on Tuesday.

“We have to show AGLC what’s called the business licence,” he explained. Once that part is done, inventory can be ordered.

“The whole process has been interesting; it’s been cumbersome, but the people, particularly the people in Red Deer, have been unbelievably helpful.”

Rob said eventually, the plan is to open two other cannabis retail stores in Red Deer.

Rob said he believes Green Town will be the first recreational retail cannabis store in Red Deer. Wednesday is an “exciting” and “historic” day for all Canadians, he said.

“That’s the word to use – exciting – as a family, we’re very excited and we’re hopeful that this can be a viable business, and we see that we have a strong belief that cannabis does not hurt people.”

The family chose Red Deer to open a cannabis retail business because it’s a city that reminds them of their hometown in Ontario.

“We felt that Red Deer was comfortable to us. Calgary seems a bit big, a bit intimidating, as is Edmonton a little bit.

“Red Deer is like what we come from – we’re working people and Red Deer is about working people – lot of blue collar, hard working people and so we felt kinship. It has the same types of restaurants … you can get anywhere in 10 minutes, it’s just so cosy to us.”

The product at Green Town will serve different purposes, such as for those looking to relax and others who might be hoping to sleep better.

“There are different strains with different objectives. Our hope is to order product that serves everyone’s need,” Rob said.

Four20 Premium Market, another retail cannabis outlet, has also been approved by the city. Amber Craig, marketing vice-president with the company, said there’s no timeline when the retail cannabis store will open in Red Deer.

The company website shows the Calgary location opens Wednesday.

