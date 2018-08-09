Gordon Gore file photo

Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

AHS and Environment Canada issue air quality advisories

It’s hot and smoky.

Alberta Health Services issued a precautionary air quality advisory for the entire province including Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday.

Air quality is expected to be variable across Alberta over the coming days due to wildfire smoke, AHS website states.

The air quality health index for Red Deer was at moderate risk Thursday morning.

Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of air conditions and take precautions against potential health concerns that can be associated with smoky air conditions.

Environment Canada issued yet another heat warning and a special air quality statement for Central Alberta early Thursday. Residents in Red Deer, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Flagstaff County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County can expect maximum daily temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 C and minimum overnight temperatures of 14 C or above. These temperatures are expected to last until Friday.

See related: Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility, environment Canada website states. During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Residents who may experience breathing difficulties are asked to stay indoors. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated, Environment Canada website recommends. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels.

Those looking to speak with someone can talk to a registered nurse by calling Health Link toll-free at 811, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Read more: Fire ban issued for Red Deer


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Firefighter’s wife, baby among 93 victims of Greece blaze
Next story
Capstone at Riverlands trail closure in Red Deer starting Monday

Just Posted

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Helping nature: Inducing labour avoids cesarean for some moms

Move over, Mother Nature. First-time moms at low risk of complications were… Continue reading

Saudi official says Canada dispute won’t affect oil sales

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada over… Continue reading

Housing starts lower in July, fewer multiple-unit projects after busy June: CMHC

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says there was a slowdown… Continue reading

WATCH: MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre students practice at Red Deer College

Students learn to cease the day

Big credit card firms agree to cut fees they charge merchants: source

OTTAWA — The federal government is announcing today that major credit card… Continue reading

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt said in court documents Wednesday that he… Continue reading

No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

WASHINGTON — What kind of heart check-up do young athletes need to… Continue reading

Actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

HELENA, Mont. — “Superman” actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a… Continue reading

PHOTO: Age on a Page

The exhibit will be open at The Hub on Ross in Red Deer through August

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month